NEW: $4 million for fire-damaged Wright factory structures may be on its way

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner announced Tuesday that the House Appropriations Committee has approved a sorely needed $4 million for the fire-damaged Wright factory buildings, the first structures purpose-built in the United States to produce airplanes.

This is a first step in a journey that will require approval by the full House of Representatives, the Senate and President Biden.

If approved, the city of Dayton would receive that money.

At least two of the site’s five hangar-shaped buildings off West Third Street were severely damaged by a March 26 fire, an event that complicates the decades-long effort to preserve and develop the buildings.

The city of Dayton owns the property between Third and U.S. 35 today, near Abbey Avenue.

Some $5.9 million has already been allocated for the site, noted Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the eight-county National Aviation Heritage Area, a private non-profit that works with the National Park Service to showcase Dayton’s role in aviation history.

That amount includes $1.4 million in state funds, $800,000 from community development block grants and the balance in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds paid to the city of Dayton, about $3.9 million, Wittmer said.

Dillin and Associates is working with the city to develop a master plan for the site, a plan expected by the end of the year, she said.

Further, the city has worked with WJE to assess the site following the fire.

“I think it would be premature to talk about a full restoration, future plans, because it would be that report to be delivered from WJE to the city of Dayton that will inform the Heritage Area, our congressional leadership and the National Park Service on those next steps,” Wittmer said.

Still, that money is appreciated, all agreed in a press conference Tuesday at the former factory, where Turner, Wittmer and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. spoke.

“We’re going to be asking for more,” Mims said. “That’s part of the nature of the affair.”

Earlier this month, Turner and Sen. Sherrod Brown wrote to the park service, urging it to fulfill its “statutory obligations” to buy the two former Wright factory buildings between West Third Steet and U.S. 35.

“NPS has been under a statutory obligation to purchase these buildings since 2009, and in 2018, specific funds were appropriated to execute a purchase,” the letter said

“To date the park service has yet to carry out its legal requirement to purchase the buildings,” the letter added.

Wittmer, who is not a Park Service employee, said Tuesday she supports that call.

“It is very much still an active conversation,” she said.

A fire broke out at the Wright company airplane factory site on March 26 that caused significant damage to multiple hangar buildings. Aerial drone photographs shortly after the fire showed collapse and severe damage to parts of the roofs of multiple buildings on the site.

Two of the buildings on the site were historic and housed the first airplane manufacturing facilities in the United States, which belonged to the Wright brothers.