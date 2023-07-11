New addition to Beavercreek-area subdivision will add 161 homes

Beavercreek Twp. Trustees approved preliminary plans for a new section of the Stonehill Village neighborhood, which will bring another 161 homes to the area.

Called the Countryside at Stonehill Village, the development will be on approximately 78.6 acres, located southeast of the intersection of Trebein Road and Ankeny Road in Beavercreek Twp.

The land is located in the Stonehill Village master planned community, a 25-year neighborhood spearheaded by Nutter Enterprises. The community is home to several subdivisions that are currently under construction or recently completed.

Immediately north of Countryside, Beavercreek-based developer G.A. White is constructing homes along Trebein Road. Called White Barn Trails at Stonehill, homes start at 2,000 square feet and up, according to the company’s website.

Additionally, Artisan Communities, a subsidiary of Dublin, Ohio-based Epcon Communities, began construction on the Courtyards at Stonehill Village last year, located at 998 Trebein Road in Beavercreek Twp. The 56-acre development will include 162 ranch homes ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet.

“People are seeing a lot of this development come forward now as Beavercreek has become more attractive,” said Max McConnell, economic development and zoning administrator for Beavercreek Twp.

McConnell added that trustees have not approved any additional homes, just the configuration and location of those homes.

The development entity for the Countryside at Stonehill Village is listed as Beavercreek-based Pagliarainbow, according to township documents. The developer must go through the Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission in August before they get their final construction approval, McConnell said.