New apartment plans part of ongoing tornado recovery in Trotwood

“These are units that will help replace of the lost housing in the community and potentially help us regain some of the population we’ve lost,” said Chad Downing, Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation director, who added the development site also includes area for retail businesses and restaurants.

All three plans received planning commission approval and will go before city council in March, Downing said.

The first of the three complexes, to be developed by Oberer Companies, will include frontage and an entrance along East Main Street, across from the new Montgomery County Courts Building, which opened in 2023.

This complex, to be named At Main, will be comprised of two three-story apartment buildings with a total of 63 units.

The remaining two complexes will have frontage along Olive Road, with East Main Street access.

Pivotal Housing Partners will develop Jalen Lofts, and St. Mary’s Development Corporation will develop The Flatts on Wolf Creek, both consisting of one four-story apartment building with around 65 units each.

The developments will be funded in part by U.S. Department of Housing and Development funds through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program, according to Downing.

“These housing developments will also help us serve our growing industrial park,” he said. “One of the first questions from companies joining the industrial park is about housing, as it’s a critical aspect to attraction and retention of a quality workforce.”

The project site is located in an area that’s seen multiple major developments in recent years, as it’s situated just south of the Dayton Metro Library’s new Trotwood branch, the new courts building, and the Goodwill Easterseals facility.

To the south of the project area is Wolf Creek, which Downing said is also likely to be included in development plans.

“We’re looking at how we can develop a trail system to integrate with the Wolf Creek Bike Trail to open up that natural amenity to residents,” he said. “(This development) is an opportunity for residents to be able to walk to work and to the nearby amenities and to help keep moving the community forward.”