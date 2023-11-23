New Bellbrook school board members take aim at culture war topics, school funding

Bellbrook voters elected two candidates to the Bellbrook School Board this November who said they want to put “education first” when making future decisions.

Incumbent Kevin Price will return to his seat and newcomer Anne Pryor will replace outgoing board president David Carpenter on the board of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools. Pryor received the most votes at 28%, while Price received 26.5%, over challengers Brian Kronenberger and Kassi Kipling.

“My first order of business is learning,” Pryor said. “I’m super excited because I think we have wonderful schools, and I want to help improve anything that needs it and keep them great.”

Pryor ran on a staunchly conservative platform, focused strongly on barring transgender students and athletes from facilities that aligned with their chosen gender, and enforcing policies that separated athletics and facilities by biological sex. Pryor added that an extra bathroom should be available for anyone who’s not comfortable “using the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex.”

“I love all those students, but there is biological reality,” she said. ”Schools need to be teaching things that are factually accurate. You can dress how you want and identify how you want, but we are going to stick to reality if I can help it.”

Pryor also named school funding as one of her top priorities, as well as keeping extracurriculars intact and within the district’s budget.

“I want to get started right away on school funding. Our budget’s good for the next five years, but then it’ll be time to ask for another levy, and nobody wants another levy,” she said.

Price said focus on education is one of his top priorities, and raised concerns that “culture war” issues would distract from the business of educating students. The Bellbrook school district previously has had a few high-profile controversies involving policies towards LGBT students, and review of educational materials, including textbooks, for gender and sex content.

“People want to criticize the board, but what they don’t realize is we don’t go out and dig up stuff, it gets brought either by a parent or by a community member, by external forces, and then it gets dumped on our table, then we have to respond to it,” Price said.

“My goal is not to be on the frontline of the culture war. My goal is to be anything but,” Price added. “Let’s stay focused on education.”

Price also named school funding as one of his top priorities, including exploring advocacy for better school funding at the state level. Price added that due emphasis get on a committee made up of community members, of course our school treasurer, maybe a board member