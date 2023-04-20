NEW DETAILS: AES Ohio electric auction results ‘not much of a change’

Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio has filed the results of its recent market electric service auction with Ohio regulators — and rates won’t be budging for anyone looking for lower electric bills.
AES Ohio conducted a wholesale energy auction April 4. The results of that auction are blended with the outcome of a similar auction back in November.
“The result is not much of a change for AES Ohio’s standard service offer customers,” Matt Schilling, a spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) in Columbus, said Thursday.
If you’re an AES Ohio standard service offer customer, the price to compare on June 1 will go from 10.91017 cents per kWh (kilowatt-hour) to 10.80706 cents per kWh — not enough to dent a residential bill.
Remember, this applies to AES Ohio’s customers who do no participate in a local government aggregation program or choose a different retail supplier on their own.
Wholesale energy auction results in April were “significantly lower” than November’s results, Schilling and other market observers have said. But those averaged to a price “pretty much in line with what the current rates are,” he said.
