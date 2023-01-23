BreakingNews
Pear tree ban in effect, 16-year-old turns himself in and other stories you might have missed this weekend
NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum closure now postponed

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum Wednesday for emergency response training has now been postponed.

The closure will re-scheduled for a later date, the museum said.

At this time, the museum said it plans to be open to the public Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but that is subject to change, depending weather conditions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the museum said.

The National Weather Service Monday was calling for rain, snow and breezy conditions Wednesday.

