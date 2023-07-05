NEW DETAILS: Beavercreek developer plans 55,000-square-foot addition to former spy school building

Beavercreek planners today will consider a request to build a considerable addition to the former home of a spy school once associated with Wright State University.

Developer Synergy and Mills is proposing a two-story, 55,000 square foot expansion to an existing building on the company’s College Park campus in Beavercreek off Pentagon Boulevard.

“This is a speculative development given that our current project under construction at our University Park campus for delivery in February 2024 — a 3-story, 65,000 square foot building — is fully leased before completion,” said Jerad Barnett, Synergy chief executive. “We remain optimistic about the continued growth around Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the defense contractor community that supports it needing additional space to support the Air Force mission.”

In March, Synergy Building Systems broke ground for University Park IV, a new office development for defense contractors, at 3837 Col. Glenn Highway.

According to the Beavercreek Planning Commission agenda for Wednesday, July 5, Synergy Mills Development is seeking expansion of what documents call the “ATIC building,” the former home of the Advanced Technical Intelligence Center at 2685 Hibiscus Way.

The former intelligence school dissolved in 2019. A limited liability company associated with Synergy & Mills bought the building at about that time for some $4.2 million, according to Greene County property records.

Synergy seeks to build a 55,000-square-foot addition, with off-street parking that will accompany the addition, Beavercreek planning documents indicate.

Beavercreek Planning Commission will consider a resolution that changes a 50-foot buffer to a 50-foot building setback, reducing the buffer between the former ATIC building and a residential area to the south. The buffer was created in 2007.

Hibicus Way runs south from Pentagon Boulevard.

City staff is recommending approval of the changes.

ATIC was created in February 2009 in the Synergy & Mills Development’s Pentagon Park office corridor to provide training in cyber security, counter-terrorism and understanding intelligence documents.

The area has long been home to an array of defense and government-aligned businesses and interests.

In 2014, ATIC purchased about 26,000 square feet of the building at 2685 Hibiscus Way in Beavercreek for $4.78 million from Mills Morgan, Bob Mills’ Beavercreek-based development company.

ATIC drew the attention of auditors of Wright State in 2017. The center became a division of the Wright State Applied Research Corp. in 2016.

But ATIC struggled financially and in 2014 all of its employees were put on Wright State’s payroll under a management agreement that had the university billing what was then the Wright State Applied Research Center for the labor.

The Beavercreek Planning Commission meeting is 6 p.m. at 1368 Research Park Drive.