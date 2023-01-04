NEW DETAILS: Airline new to Dayton offers first flight to Florida next week

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said the new routes from the airline’s Orlando base make getting to Orlando “more affordable and easier than ever.”

“We believe Avelo’s combination of everyday low fares, industry-leading reliability and friendly service will inspire people from across the region to enjoy all Avelo has to offer,” Levy said last year.

The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These routes will bring Avelo’s total number of cities from Orlando to 10.

Avelo Airlines flew more than 1.2 million customers on over 10,000 flights in 2022, Levy said in a recent LinkedIn post. The airline also more than doubled the size of its fleet, from six to 14 Boeing 737s.

Adding destinations has also meant employment growth, from 330 to 550 employees

“Dayton, Ohio is a destination packed with big-city experiences, amenities, attractions and shopping wrapped in small-town charm,” Avelo said last year. “It’s home to exceptional arts and culture through music, theater, festivals, fine dining, and more.”