NEW DETAILS: Kettering apartments for families, seniors draw early interest

“There is a demand for housing of all levels, all income levels, all price points in this country,” Steve Naas, president of County Corp. in Dayton. “And that includes affordable housing.

“The lack of supply of housing and the demand that is kind of naturally occurring is pushing price points higher and higher for all levels,” he added. “And, certainly, that is a real concern with seniors and families who are at the lower end of income levels.”

State records show each development is estimated to cost north of $11 million, and they are affordable housing developments qualifying for Ohio tax credits, an issue that has been a concern to some Kettering residents.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local officials have said the city has little control over approval of state-subsidized developments so long as they meet zoning codes. Both of these developments – and others in Kettering in recent years – meet the requirements, city officials have said.

They are roughly across from the Woodman Lanes bowling center, and just south of the Dorothy Lane intersection and Delco Park with access to public transportation. The location is convenient, said Wesley Young, St. Mary executive vice president.

“This is one of the most walkable sites that we have developed in the last several years,” Young said.

The Lofts include one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 681 to 1,140 square feet, according to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. The 51 units would serve tenants at 30%, 50% and 60% of area median income, state records show.

The Senior Village would be a mix of 52 one- and two- bedroom units varying from 650 to 863 square feet, serving seniors at 30%, 50% and 60% of area median income, according to records.

Both projects are not expected to start leasing until early 2024, both Naas and Young said. In the meantime, Naas said those interested in The Lofts can call County Corp at 937-225-6328 or email him at snaas@countycorp.com.