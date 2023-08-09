NEW DETAILS: Kettering upgrades to park, senior center funded by $1M donation

Upgrades to Kettering’s Indian Riffle Park and the city’s senior center will be funded by a $1 million donation announced last year.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved contracts to repair and renovate asphalt paths at the park. The East Stroop Road park and the Charles Lathrem Senior Center are recipients of the donation the Doug Lathrem family made in honor of his father.

The city also recently approved a measure to move forward with the Indian Riffle Park Garden Plaza. Combined, the improvements are estimated at more than $525,000, according to the city.

The garden plaza work will include renovating the shuffleboard and horseshoe pit areas at the park, a 20-by-30-foot shelter, hardscape and paths, garden plaza seating, landscaping and signage, according to the city.

The 95-acre park offers a variety of amenities, including a one-mile fitness trail, sledding hill, two-acre stock pond, handicapped accessible playground, disc golf course, and ball fields.

The 16,464-square-foot senior center is one of the larger such facilities in Ohio, according to seniorcenter.us. Catering to adults ages 55 and up, its attendance and enrollment in 2019 totaled 20,200, according to the city.