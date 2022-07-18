NEW DETAILS: Large Kettering building demolished; senior housing planned at site

KETTERING — Plans for new senior housing in Kettering include 51 units on three floors at the former site of the Ohio Bell/AT&T building on Woodman Drive.
The AT&T building, roughly across from the Woodman Lanes bowling alley, was just demolished.
The Lofts at Kettering Town Center involving Oberer would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 681 to 1,138 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city.
The proposal for 3233 Woodman Drive calls for standard, fully accessible units and ones with sensory impairment features, records show.
The plan comes after the $700,000 sale of 7.5 acres by Ohio Bell to 3233 Woodman Associates Ltd. last year, according to Montgomery County land records. Crews have been working to demolish the former AT&T building.
The current owner has the same Miamisburg mailing address as Oberer, which plans list as the developer.
The city rezoned the land to office after a 2020 request by Oberer. Multi-family residential use is permitted under office zoning, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard has said.
