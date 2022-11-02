NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-through plans opening

BreakingNews
5th man convicted in federal court in kidnapping, death of Dayton man
Local News
By
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week.

The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee.

It will include a drive-through and employ nearly 60 people, about 25 in full-time jobs, and offer a seating capacity of 48 inside with 31 spots on a covered patio, he said.

“We thought it was a great opportunity,” said Chambers, who also operates nine other franchises in Celina, Eaton, Greenville, London, Wilmington and Greater Cincinnati.

Dairy Queen does not have a Fairborn location. It has several locations in the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro.

Dairy Queen Grill and Chills offer burgers, sandwiches, chicken breasts and side items in addition to the soft serve dessert options.

The Fairborn restaurant will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Chambers said.

