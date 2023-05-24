NEW DETAILS: Scene 75 building sells for $16.25 million

As part of a business acquisition, the Scene 75 building on Poe Avenue has sold for $16.25 million, new Montgomery County property records show.
Two limited liability companies were involved in the transaction, with Poeave 6196 — the LLC for JDS Commercial Holdings — selling the 162,000-square-foot structure at 6196 Poe Ave. to Realty Income Properties 28 LLC. Records show the sale happened Tuesday.
The sale should be no surprise. Last week, Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions, an operator of family entertainment centers, announced it now owns the Scene 75 indoor entertainment centers, including the one at 6196 Poe Ave. in Vandalia.
Five Star acquired all five Scene 75 locations in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, in addition to the local location.
With the acquisition, Five Star expands its portfolio to 25 family entertainment centers in 12 states.
“We are pleased to welcome Scene 75 to the growing Five Star Parks family,” John Dunlap, Five Star chief executive, said in a release. “We have long admired Scene 75′s commitment to providing high-quality, innovative entertainment experiences for families and are excited to continue that tradition.”
County records put the building in the Vandalia city tax district and in the Butler City Schools district.
