NEW DETAILS: Scene 75 building sells for $16.25 million

Two limited liability companies were involved in the transaction, with Poeave 6196 — the LLC for JDS Commercial Holdings — selling the 162,000-square-foot structure at 6196 Poe Ave. to Realty Income Properties 28 LLC. Records show the sale happened Tuesday.

The sale should be no surprise. Last week, Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions, an operator of family entertainment centers, announced it now owns the Scene 75 indoor entertainment centers, including the one at 6196 Poe Ave. in Vandalia.