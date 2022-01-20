New dog club allows dogs to learn social skills

“(Bahati and Frey’s will) offer various things that are above the norm to educate people on what their dogs are capable of because a lot of people don’t see that side of them, and then that boosts the confidence level of the animal,” she said.

Molly O’Neil of Dayton sought Ochs’ help when she was fostering a severely abused and “shut down” dog that was “resource guarding” food, toys, the couch, and her bed. O’Neil said Ochs conducted a home visit and within two hours, she saw remarkable improvement in both the dog and herself as the dog’s caretaker.

“Maria can read a dog like no other trainer I’ve experienced,” O’Neil said. “She doesn’t come from a ‘we are pack animals’ mindset, but from a technique which involves our dogs working from our leadership and in turn respecting their owner.”

O’Neil said she is a “big fan” of Ochs’ and believes Dayton area dog owners will greatly benefit from her new business, noting that she’s seen extremely severe cases “do a 360″ while in Ochs’ care.

“We are lucky to have her and this facility will show that,” O’Neil said.

Bahati and Frey’s Place offers “Yappy Hours,” which involve nosework, tunnels, swimming, digging, and other activities to boost confidence levels, along with dog seminars for socializing shy dogs, and multiple training classes.

Ochs said a big part of why she opened the business is to encourage dog owners to build stronger relationships with their pets and to overcome behavioral challenges that may seem overwhelming.

“My goal is to be affordable and to offer a place for people to start over again with their dogs,” Ohs said.

The club also offers a kennel-free dog daycare service that includes enrichment activities like swimming, casual agility exercises, and even art projects, aiming to provide a stress-free shelter environment.

Renee Grant, a former coworker of Ochs’, echoed the sentiment that Ochs’ expertise is unmatched.

“Maria has a depth of knowledge that is not easy to find in shelters,” Grant said. “What’s even more amazing is that she’s very eager to share that knowledge while working alongside someone.”

Grant said Bahati and Frey’s Place is not only a place for dogs who need training, but for those that can benefit from socialization, which is a need that has grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people have adopted puppies while home during this pandemic, but it has created a problem for some dogs in the form of separation anxiety when pet parents go back to work,” she said. “This club will benefit those who are looking for a daycare setting for their dogs full-time to those just looking for some socialization in a safe environment.”

To learn more, visit www.bahatiandfreys.com.