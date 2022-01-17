New Economy Linen and Towel Service location could bring 140 jobs to West Dayton

Caption Economy Linen and Towel Service's new facility on McCall Street in West Dayton could open next month. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF Caption Economy Linen and Towel Service's new facility on McCall Street in West Dayton could open next month. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Economy Linen employs about 300 people between its production facilities in Dayton and Zanesville and its depots in Cincinnati, Columbus and Indianapolis.

The new facility initially is expected to employ about 70 people, but that should grow to about 140 over time, Feldman said.

The payroll will be a mix of new employees and employees transferring from the company’s current locations, he said, and some current employees already live in the area and are looking forward to a shorter commute.

Feldman said, “We hope to hire a lot of employees from West Dayton (and surrounding areas) and will be looking for maintenance technicians, drivers, production supervisors and production employees.”

Economy Linen is a family-owned company that was started by Harry Feldman in 1931, and it grew under the leadership of DeNeal Feldman, who helped make it into a well-known provider of medical and hospital linen.

Bruce Feldman said this will be “the most state-of the-art and technologically advanced hygienic healthcare laundry plant in the nation.”

The company is investing about $20 million into the facility, which is located in what some Dayton leaders have called one of the most economically depressed areas of the city.

“This development Economy Linen is doing in the heart of West Dayton ... it’s going to be transformative,” said Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw last year.