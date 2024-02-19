New educational center with focus on foster care youth to open in Englewood

Bill Singer, development director for the city of Englewood, said this week the organization applied for and has received its occupancy permit, giving the academy the green light to open.

The educational center will accept foster children aged 16-17 from Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Miami, and Darke counties. The curriculum will teach students a variety of vocational trade skills, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, welding, and HVAC, according to Darr.

“After completing the 52-week course, they’ll have their GED, will be enrolled at Sinclair. They will have received core training in these trades, as well as independent living and like skills training,” Darr said Friday. “At the end, they’ll have the skills, the network, and the support to enter the workforce.”

The center will also implement facets of the new statewide initiative to advance artificial intelligence (AI) readiness in schools, Darr said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was at Northmont High School this week to roll out a new AI resource toolkit that is specifically designed for educators, students and parents. Husted encouraged schools to investigate AI curriculum, weighing the benefits of the new technology along with issues like student privacy, data security and ethics.

The Northmont City School District closed the Englewood Elementary in May 2023, and the building was subsequently sold to Griffin Academy by auction in September.

A total of three bids were submitted for the property, which sits just west of Main Street in Englewood, with the highest and winning bid being $155,000, said Brandon Knecht, business services director for Northmont schools.

Darr said Griffin Academy will provide critical services to a population of young individuals who need it most.

“It’s common sense,” she said. “We have foster kids aging out of care, so we’re going to make sure that they have all the tools necessary for success.”