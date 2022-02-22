New Fairborn parking laws start in March; violators face fines

All of the changes will take effect March 24, according to the city. Violators of the new guidelines will face $10 fines if they notify police within 48 hours of the ticketed time, or $15 if they contact police after 48 hours, according to the legislation.

Violators of the existing guidelines for handicapped parking spaces in Fairborn, not designated for a specific residence, would face fines of $25 or $50, as they now do, Harris said.

The city “shall provide and designate special parking stalls” on streets for disabled residents without access to off-street parking, the ordinance states.

“These special stalls shall be as close as practical” to their homes and “be marked as a standard ADA parking stall” or “a special stall with modified no parking signs” requiring a Fairborn “ADA placard clearly visible through the windshield,” according to the new guidelines.

A doctor’s note is required for city-approved placards, Harris said, adding that Dayton has a similar process.

“The city will then go out and review everything, and then we will actually designate a specific parking space just for them,” he added.

Fairborn Councilman Kevin Knepp said, “it’s great that we can make these changes and be adaptive” to those with special needs.

Meanwhile, the city late last year opened two EV charging stations at the Shoppes at Valle Green on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Station users cannot leave their vehicles in those spaces unless they are “connected for charging purposes,” the law approved Monday night states.