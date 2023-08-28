New ‘Flight’ housing project was not ready in time for UD students, staff

A large private apartment complex near the University of Dayton that has been marketed to students is not open yet even though move-in day was earlier this month and UD’s classes started Aug. 21.

The Flight apartments, located at 605 Alberta St., remains an active construction site, and the city of Dayton last week said the project does not have an occupancy permit yet.

Multiple parents told the Dayton Daily News that their children, who are students, were supposed to be allowed to move in to the building by now but their units were not ready.

One parent said his daughter, a junior at UD, was put up at a hotel, but she had problems with that arrangement.

The Flight has 143 housing units, containing 385 bedrooms, according to developer Robert Fiorita.

Fiorita, who did not return requests for comment, said back in May that the project was making progress for “delivery” in the fall of this year.

“We anticipate being available for the fall 2023 semester,” Fiorita said at the time. “Select finish work on the interior building remains, while the majority of the exterior is complete and being finalized.”

UD officials said the school is aware that some students and employees are facing delays to move into a newly constructed apartment building near campus that it does not own.

“While the university is unable to provide housing for employees, UD Housing and Residence Life has reached out to students to inform them of available options for the entire 2023-24 year; including houses and apartments with single units, doubles, quads and larger spaces,” UD officials said in a statement. “Students who would like to discuss their situation and explore potential on campus options can contact UD Housing and Residence Life.”

The developer previously said the property will offer a fitness center, a yoga and aerobics studio, private study rooms, a resort-style pool, a clubroom, on-site professional management and other amenities.