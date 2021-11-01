New housing and restaurants will extend Lebanon’s downtown north

The housing development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, said Cohen, who is also president of CMC Properties.

“The pre-leasing is going well and we should have our first tenants moving into the townhouses in January,” he said. “The two buildings are really complimenting each other.”

Caption Townhouses and apartments that are part of the mixed-use development at 511 N. Broadway in Lebanon are under construction in Lebanon. Developer Jim Cohen said the first tenants are projected to move in sometime in January. The development will have residential, commercial and restaurant components. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Like many other businesses and development projects, the 511 No. Broadway has also felt the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and was paused for a time and is now moving ahead, Cohen said.

“We made a commitment to the city before COVID-19,” he said. “We love the city. It’s perfect.””

He said the new development will feature Catch-A-Fire Pizza that will offer full-service dining and an indoor-outdoor bar with craft beer, wine and craft cocktails at 511 No. Broadway. The 8,500 square-foot wood-fired pizza restaurant-bar will also have “an enormous patio right up to the Broadway,” Cohen said. Catch-A-Fire currently operates from MadTree Brewing in Oakley and in Blue Ash.

Another restaurant, Mi Cozumel is also planning to open a location at 511 No. Broadway, Cohen said. The Mexican restaurant that serves more than 40 different types of Margarita drinks. Mi Cozumel has locations in Springdale, Finneytown, and Oakley.

“They’re a very successful restaurant group well-known for their margaritas,” Cohen said.

He said Frost Factory, which has a location in the Liberty Center, will also be coming to 511 No. Broadway.

“We need one or two more retailers,” Cohen said. “We’re working with the city to expand north and to bring more entertainment.”

City Manager Scott Brunka said the development will create opportunities for people to live in downtown Lebanon and give visitors and residents more dining options.

Brunka said it will add to the large investments the Warren County city has seen in its industrial and manufacturing base.

Cohen said the new development is just a short walk from the Golden Lamb and other downtown restaurants and establishments for visitors and residents to enjoy. In addition, its also in close proximity to various festivals and outdoor events held downtown.

He said the development will be pedestrian friendly and has worked with the city with other traffic calming strategies.