Wiley's Comedy Club to host final show in September

New Lebanon man dies after crashing into tree in Perry Twp. last week

1 hour ago
A New Lebanon man was killed Tuesday after his truck crashed into a tree in Perry Twp.

Jeffrey Scott Thompson, 54, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by New Lebanon medics, according to a crash reported filed the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He died the same day, his obituary stated.

Thompson was driving a Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound on North Clayton Road around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when the truck went left of center.

It went off the east side of the road before hitting a mailbox and then crashing into a tree, according to a crash report.

Thompson was the only person in the truck. No other injuries were reported.

