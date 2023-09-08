New Marriott hotel planned near Interstate 75

A Springhill Suites by Marriott planned for construction off Ohio 41 and Interstate 75 in Troy will add another 90 rooms to the selection available to visitors.

The estimated $10 million project with four stories and 57,500 square feet is targeting property at 1825 Towne Park Drive, which is north of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, said Tim Davis, Troy city development director.

The Springhill Suites would add to properties that cater to the leisure and business travel markets, said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Many travelers today enjoy a suite where they can separate living, working and sleeping especially for families,” she said.

The project would be the eighth hotel in the area of Ohio 41 west of the interstate with three that are Marriott properties. Miami County has 15 hotel/motel properties overall.

The most recent information gathered showed 1,040 existing hotel rooms in the county, with 569 at the Ohio 41 exit. Information from the Smith Travel report shows occupancy for county hotels/motels is up 4.5 percent this year over last, Stewart said.

The project will provide “another opportunity for a quality stay in our community as we continue to encourage and promote the charm that Troy offers,” Davis said.

“Troy, with our growing industrial sector, and the business travel that occurs with it is a ‘calling card’ to all hoteliers,” said Joey Graves, president of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Troy Development Council.

Graves said local industries are visited routinely by customers and host training sessions, which attract hotel stays. For example, he pointed to ITW/Hobart Food Equipment Group that hosts maintenance technician from around the world on a regular basis.

“The City of Troy is in a position that hoteliers contact us. Hotel chains track all credit card/debit card information and know exactly who their current customers are and what brands their current and future customers will be loyal to,” said Graves.

The county’s hotel/motel properties are doing well, as shown by increases in occupancy and the lodging tax during the past year, Stewart said.

The past five years, including during the pandemic, also saw renovations done at many properties.

“Seeing this continued investment in existing properties is always positive. Our proximity to Dayton and our location right on I-75 is huge for the Miami County properties,” Stewart said. “We are extremely accessible to people traveling along the I75 corridor and to people flying into the Dayton International Airport.”

The county’s hotels during any year will see overflow visitors staying at its hotels from events being held in the Dayton area as well as areas north and west of Miami County, Stewart said.

