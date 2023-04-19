NEW: Miamisburg and Fairborn tech companies partner to boost safety technology

Sentinel was spun off from Aptima, a Massachusetts company with a large Dayton presence, in March 2020.

In 2022, the Fairborn company won the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Soin Award for Innovation.

Cornerstone should be a familiar name to Dayton-area readers, too. Since the mid-1990s, Cornerstone has been spinning off new businesses to meet customer demands.

Both companies are growing. A spokeswoman said Cornerstone has more than 15 high-paying, benefit-eligible positions posted, and recently hired a handful of others.

“We’ve added about five jobs and plan to add 3 to 4 more in the coming months,” Kiehl said in response to questions. “The confluence of collaboration, technology, and investment from the public sector and private industry in the Dayton region is a recipe for job growth.”

The roster of companies CRG has created may include some familiar names. Cornerstone created Spintech in 2010 to develop and refine a “shape memory polymer,” a technology that has proven of interest of composite material manufacturers, as well as SpaceX.

The innovations Sentinel has pursued revolve around a technology using wearable sensors, analytics and software to monitor the health of colleagues and at-risk individuals in a variety of situations.

“We are excited to further our collaboration with Sentinel to provide enhanced safety products for those who work to protect us every day,” said Chris Hemmelgarn, CRG president. “This relationship will allow us to increase our reach for the unique capabilities being developed right here in southwest Ohio.”

“It is our responsibility to develop and propel innovative technologies into both government and commercial markets, oftentimes working with valuable partners like Sentinel,” said Mark Cridge, team leader at CRG.