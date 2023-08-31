New school dedicated; ‘rich tradition’ celebrated

BETHEL TWP., Miami County – The Bethel Local Schools dedicated its new elementary school with comments on the district’s history, thanks for those who worked to make the 99,485-square-foot building a reality and a ribbon cutting led by a district fourth-grader.

The dedication was held the morning of Aug. 19 outside the building at 7210 S. Ohio 201, Tipp City. The building is a short distance from the district’s original building constructed more than 100 years ago.

“What a rich tradition and a wonderful spirit that we have coming out of that building that we now have to instill in this new state-of-the-art building. It is incumbent on all of us to make sure that the spirit continues at the new elementary school,” said district Superintendent Matthew Chrispin.

The community voted in 1916 to build the original building after debate on whether to consolidate nine districts in the township, he said.

“I wonder if they ever imagined that it would last this long?”

The building was constructed in conjunction with Garmann Miller architects/engineers and Peterson Construction.

The new building:

Cost $30,738,306

Has 44 classrooms

Has new playground equipment thanks to the PTO

Features sensory lighting in classrooms

Includes a cafetorium with 900-person capacity

Has two extended teacher learning areas

Provides three teacher workrooms

A ribbon cutting ceremony outside the front doors to the new school was led by Espen Kitts, a fourth-grader. Tours of the new building were offered.

Current board of education President Lori Sebastian said a Capital Projects (or New Construction) Fund, was the mechanism which enabled the district to fund the project without going back to voters. The fund was established on Dec. 11, 2017.

“When we created the new construction fund, we were hopeful it would generate enough revenue to pay for a portion of a new building. And in fact, we were able to pay for the approximately $31 million new elementary K-5 building and $3 million to $4 million athletic stadium without asking for additional bond issue or levies,” Sebastian said.

Former board of education President Jacob King said the project reflects a positive community.

“This building stands as a testament to the power of a community that believes in investing in the education of its children,” King said. The building, he said, “is a place where future leaders, innovators, change makers will take their first steps to greatness. … Let us continue to continue to work together to create an environment where every child feels valued, supported and inspired.”

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com