New Trotwood mayor Page, councilwoman Moore express confidence in city

The city of Trotwood will see some changes in leadership positions in 2024 following last week’s election that saw voters choose a new mayor in a close race.

Final unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections show voters chose current Vice-Mayor Yvette Page over incumbent Mayor Mary McDonald by a 51.0% to 49.0% ratio.

“I am humbled,” Mayor-elect Page said the day after the election. “I just want everyone in Trotwood to know it was never about me; it’s about serving them ... and I’m so proud to represent them, even those who didn’t vote for me, to the best of my ability.”

This election was round two of Page v. McDonald for Trotwood’s top seat, as the two ran against each other in 2019, with Page losing by a very slim margin. Both Page and McDonald are Democrats.

McDonald, who is currently in her second term as mayor, has served on Trotwood City Council since 2005 and was first voted mayor in 2015, winning against incumbent Joyce Sutton Cameron.

McDonald addressed her constituents in a Facebook post on Thursday, two days after the loss.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve,” the post reads. “I was honored to do so. I will continue to be around working in our community to make a difference.”

Page was first elected to council in 2017 against incumbent Rap Hankins, representing Trotwood’s second ward. She was appointed vice mayor in 2022.

Page acknowledged McDonald’s contributions to the city, having served on council in some capacity for nearly two decades.

“I would welcome her to help us; you know, she’s been in that role for 18 years, so she’s an asset,” Page said.

Page said the first line of business after taking office will be to fill the Ward 2 seat, which she will vacate with two years remaining in the term.

“At the top of the list is to gather with council members to make the decision of who to appoint together,” she said, adding that collaboration between members is crucial to council’s overall success. “I would like to have input from everyone because we all have to work together.”

Along with the to-be-determined candidate to fill the vacancy left by Page, candidate Denise Moore was voted to council last Tuesday.

Trotwood voters were tasked with filling two city council seats, choosing between Moore, candidate Norman Scearce, and incumbents Rhonda Finley and Robert Kelley Jr.

Final unofficial results show Moore and Finley winning, with Moore, who currently serves on the Trotwood-Madison school board, receiving 31% of votes and Finley having received 25%. Kelley received 23% of votes and Scearce — a pastor who formerly served on Trotwood’s school board — received 21%.

Moore, who also serves on the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation, said Friday she’d been considering running for council for years, feeling compelled to do so this election cycle.

“We’ve had tremendous success in Trotwood — so much growth and interest, so much development, and some great community partners — and I realized the importance of keeping the momentum going and keep the city on that trajectory,” she said.

Moore has had a seat on the Trotwood-Madison school board for 18 years, experience she says will serve her well in her new role.

“What I know is that it takes a village, and I’ve learned a lot from my colleagues,” she said. “I understand that a city is only as good as its schools and schools are only as good as the city; we can’t be successful in one and not the other.”

Currently in the second year of her most recent term on the school board, Moore said she plans to submit her resignation in December.

Moore said a big focus for her will be to encourage resident involvement.

“I want to be very vocal to citizens about their roles and responsibilities, and their right to hold us accountable,” she said, adding that it’s the job of council to work together respectfully to serve the residents of Trotwood effectively.

“I believe in taking care of people,” Moore said. “And I believe in empowering them to engage in the place they live, work, and play.”

City councilwoman Rhonda Finley was re-elected. Finley has said her priorities are collaborating with strategic partners to address the disparity in housing supply/demand; increasing average income to drive economic development; and using public forums to ensure clear communications between city leadership and the community.