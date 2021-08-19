Nine people running for Springboro school board: See complete Warren County list

Several races for various open council, school board, trustee seats will have plenty of candidates for Warren County voters to choose from. In some races, several hot-button issues have generated more interest in people running for these public offices.
In one race, for one of four seats on Waynesville Village Council, three incumbents have been certified, Chris Colvin, Joette H. Dedden, and Troy Lauffer. A fourth incumbent candidate, Brian Blankenship, pulled petitions but did not file them with the elections board.
Here is a look at contested races in Warren County for the Nov. 2 general election.
- Franklin City Council, three to be elected: Incumbents Michael Aldridge, Denny Centers and Matt Wilcher; and Clayton Hicks.
- Lebanon City Council, four to be elected: Incumbents Michael Cope and Wendy Monroe; Brian Hawley, Savanna Kim, Brad Lamoreaux, Alecia Lipton, Bri Marcum, Leslie A. Nahigyan, James Norris, Scott Norris, and Lisa Ray Sizemore.
- Mason City Council, four to be elected: Incumbents Mike Gilb, T.J. Honerlaw, Diana K. Nelson, and Ashley Chance; Joy Bennett, Ashley Chance, Mark Haake, Barbara Hogan, Margie Murray, and Barbara J. Spaeth.
- Springboro City Council-Ward 3, one to be elected: Incumbent John Hanson; and Austin Kaiser.
- Carlisle Village Council, four to be elected: Incumbents Will Bicknell; Kim Bilbrey, Randal Jewett and Tim Humphries; Brenda Jo Abney, Andrew J. Hubbs, Michael Kilpatrick, James Lickliter and Lisa M. Long.
- Maineville Village Council, four to be elected: Incumbents Douglas Drook, Linda J. Humphries, Patricia Tomsic; and Katie Hughes, Michael Kembel, Frank Morris II.
- Morrow Village Council, four to be elected: Incumbents Rebecca Lynn Niemesh, Michael McKeehan, Ben Steiner; and Luanne Cain, Mitchell Fisher, Sherry Monroe, Tracy Shump.
- Clearcreek Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Ed Wade and Steve Muterspaw; and Tyler J. Klick.
- Deerfield Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Kristin Malhotra and James V. Siciliano IV; and Julie Seitz and Carol Filomena.
- Franklin Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Shane Centers and Matt Jennings; and Michael Roe II.
- Hamilton Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Darryl Cordrey and Joe Rozzi; and Chris Gallagher.
- Harlan Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbent Marcus Shelton; and Kevin Curran, Zack Demaree, Jeff Freeze, Ed Porginski, Scott D. Studer.
- Salem Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Ralph Blanton, R. Heath Kilburn; and Paul J. Zorn.
- Turtlecreek Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Daniel Jones, Jonathan D. Sams; and Daniel Prince.
- Union Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbents Fred Vonderhaar, Tony Ledford; and Chris Koch, David Nathan Smith III.
- Wayne Twp. trustee, two to be elected: Incumbent Bradley Coffman; and Diane E. Colvin, Pat Davidson, Andrew C. Jacobs, Nathan Muterspaw.
- Carlisle Board of Education, three to be elected: Incumbents Bill Jewell, Tammy Sue Lainhart, and Mollie McIntosh; and Isaac Clark, Jane Fahrney, Susan Svarda, and Amanda Morris.
- Kings Board of Education, three to be elected: Incumbent Deb Cowan; and Karen Burton, Kim Chambers, Ray Gaier, Janelle Groff, Scott Schitter, John Skerl, and Sara Spencer.
- Lebanon Board of Education, three to be elected: Jennifer Daulton, Michael E. Gliatti, Roy MacCutcheon, Michael Markey, Breighton Smith, and Matthew Woehrmyer.
- Little Miami Board of Education, two to be elected: Incumbents Bobbie Grice, Wayne R. Siebert; and Brady Hood, Benjamin Stephen and Mary Elmer.
- Mason Board of Education, three to be elected: Incumbents Charles Galvin, Connie Yingling, Matt Steele; and Melissa Kramer, Ian Orr, Debbie Williams.
- Springboro Board of Education, three to be elected: Incumbents Charles Anderson, Daniel Gudz, and David Stuckey; and Shauna Acquavita, Frank Catrine, Jeff Paschke-Johannes, Brian Retterer, Rob Tuttle, and Olga K. Verbitsky.
- Wayne Board of Education, three to be elected: Incumbents Darren Amburgy, Brad S. Conner; and, Sue Blair, Jamie Gallagher.
- Warren County Educational Service Center Governing Board member, three to be elected: Incumbents Fred M. Anness, Nona Cress, Jiles Farley; and Joia Franks.
WARREN COUNTY ISSUES
- 1 Mental Health Recovery Board Renewal 1 Mill 5 years
- 2 Warren County Senior Services Renewal 1.21 mills 5 years
- 3 Harveysburg Operating Expenses 2.5 mill Renewal and .5 mills Increase 5 Years
- 4 Harveysburg Police Levy 2 mill Renewal and .5 mills Increase 5 Years
- 5 Liquor Option Precinct 22 Sunday Kings Grill
- 6 Liquor Option Precinct 155 Maineville Quick Stop
- 7 Liquor Option Precinct 73 Sunday Off premises
- 7 Liquor Option Precinct 73 Sunday On premises
- 8 Deerfield Township Additional 1.5 mills CPT
- 9 Franklin Twp Senior Levy Renewal .25 mill 5 years
- 10 Liquor Option Precinct 217 By Glass
- 10 Liquor Option Precinct 217 State Agencies
- 11 Liquor Option Precinct 217 5E Off Premises
- 11 Liquor Option Precinct 217 5E On Premises
- 12 Liquor Option Precinct 236 Coltranes Corwin D5
- 12 Liquor Option Precinct 236 Coltranes Corwin Sunday
- 13 Blanchester Parks & Rec Renewal 3 mills 5 years