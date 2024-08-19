No charges for former prosecutor accused of biting off fingertip during road rage incident

BreakingNews
With $95M investment on the table, Dayton named 2nd Ohio ‘Innovation Hub’

1 hour ago
A former Greene County assistant prosecutor accused of biting off the fingertip of a motorist in June following a road rage incident in Riverside will not face any charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Monday declined to indict Christopher Murray, who was fired earlier this month, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said.

“As Greene County prosecuting attorney, I became aware on July 8 of an ongoing criminal investigation in Montgomery County regarding my employee Christopher Murray,” said Prosecutor David Hayes. “Murray has been on leave since July 9 from his position as an assistant prosecutor in Greene County. He has not been in the office, or representing my office in court, since July 9.”

Riverside police responded around 12:30 a.m. June 30 to a fight on Woodman Drive at the U.S. 35 overpass, where they found a man with part of his finger bitten off, according to a police incident report.

The man told police that another driver — later identified as Murray — thought he got to close to him at a traffic light.

“When the light turned green (the man) stated the suspect was not going, so he ‘laid on his horn,’ " according to the police report.

Murray got out of the vehicle and allegedly wanted to fight.

“(The man) stated his window does not roll down, so he opened his driver’s side door,” the report stated. “The suspect pulled it open and started to fight (the man).”

The man got on top of Murray during the fight, which is when Murray reportedly bit the man’s finger.

The finger was found, and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Murray’s cellphone fell out of his pocket during the fight and was left behind, according to the report.

Staff writers London Bishop and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

