No injuries reported after fire evacuates Dayton manufacturing facility

A Dayton manufacturing facility was evacuated due to a fire Tuesday morning.

Around 7:03 a.m., a fire was reported in the oil pit at Hendrickson Dayton Composites on Maywood Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The Dayton Fire Department responded and the fire was knocked down as of 7:15 a.m., dispatch said.

No injuries were reported.

As of 10 a.m., an engine and ladder truck remained at the scene.

