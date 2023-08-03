No injuries reported in Washington Twp. fire, cause under investigation

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Washington Twp. Thursday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., the Washington Twp. Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Cambridge Station Road for a structure fire. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the township.
The Miami Valley Fire District provided mutual aid
The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate for damages is not available at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
