No students injured after vehicle hits back of school bus in Washington Twp.

At 8:10 a.m., deputies responded to a crash at Nutt Road and Sprinter’s Crossing. A preliminary investigation showed a school bus was stopped on Nutt Road at the intersection as students were getting on the bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

A vehicle failed to stop and hit the back of the bus.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.