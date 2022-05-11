Noise, smoke part of Dayton airport emergency exercise today

Noise and smoke will be part of a simulated crash during the Dayton International Airport’s emergency response exercise today.
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the west side of the former Emery air freight complex will be used during the full-scale exercise. Smoke and noise may be noticeable to residents and businesses in the area.
The exercise is using a FedEx 727 as a simulated crashed aircraft. Airport staff, personnel from multiple fire, rescue and police agencies and volunteers will be participating to test EMS and medical response, command post operations and communications.
The exercise takes place every three years as part of Federal Aviation Administration requirements to evaluate the airport’s emergency plan and ability to respond to a major incident. The Dayton airport also conducts an annual emergency exercise.
