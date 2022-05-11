BreakingNews
Miami Valley Hospital South to stop providing birth services
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Noise, smoke part of Dayton airport emergency exercise today

Dayton International Airport

caption arrowCaption
Dayton International Airport

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Noise and smoke will be part of a simulated crash during the Dayton International Airport’s emergency response exercise today.

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the west side of the former Emery air freight complex will be used during the full-scale exercise. Smoke and noise may be noticeable to residents and businesses in the area.

ExploreVictim advocates: Trauma from Oregon District shooting continues

The exercise is using a FedEx 727 as a simulated crashed aircraft. Airport staff, personnel from multiple fire, rescue and police agencies and volunteers will be participating to test EMS and medical response, command post operations and communications.

The exercise takes place every three years as part of Federal Aviation Administration requirements to evaluate the airport’s emergency plan and ability to respond to a major incident. The Dayton airport also conducts an annual emergency exercise.

In Other News
1
County animal shelter looking to public to help them house, reunite...
2
Body cams show deadly I-75 encounter with police, famous knife designer
3
Ohio Supreme Court again asks redistricting commissioners why they...
4
Dayton Philharmonic Director Neal Gittleman charts five-year course to...
5
Smoke alarms inadequate at Dayton house where man died in fire...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top