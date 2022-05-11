Noise, smoke part of Dayton airport emergency exercise today

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the west side of the former Emery air freight complex will be used during the full-scale exercise. Smoke and noise may be noticeable to residents and businesses in the area.

The exercise is using a FedEx 727 as a simulated crashed aircraft. Airport staff, personnel from multiple fire, rescue and police agencies and volunteers will be participating to test EMS and medical response, command post operations and communications.