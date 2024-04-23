Nominate a 2024 high school senior for our senior spotlight

The Dayton Daily News will again feature high school seniors who have contributed to their community or overcome odds to graduate this year.
These seniors may have overcome something major in their high school career, such as an illness; accomplished something that has rarely been accomplished by others; or be planning to do some kind of career that is unique.
We are looking for the community to nominate a senior we can profile in an upcoming issue. Nominations close on May 10. Seniors will be contacted directly.
If you’d like to nominate a senior, please do so here.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqax9sUuI65RQ8m4TYB3JFiO_c32GFj9GBFo7H1HyHKCU3Lw/viewform?usp=sf_link
