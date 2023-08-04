Non-emergency police lines down in Vandalia; 911 calls not impacted

BreakingNews
25 minutes ago
Technicians are working to restore service as calls are failing to connect to Vandalia Division of Police’s non-emergency dispatch line Friday morning.

All 911 calls are continuing to work and is not impacted by the non-emergency issue, according to police.

People can use 937-415-2291 to make non-emergency calls as technicians work to resolve the problem.

Police will send an update once the service is restored.

