Non-emergency police lines down in Vandalia; 911 calls not impacted

Technicians are working to restore service as calls are failing to connect to Vandalia Division of Police’s non-emergency dispatch line Friday morning.
All 911 calls are continuing to work and is not impacted by the non-emergency issue, according to police.
People can use 937-415-2291 to make non-emergency calls as technicians work to resolve the problem.
Police will send an update once the service is restored.
