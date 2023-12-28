Nonprofit provides food, other items to those in need

Volunteer John Brenner said an increase in requests this year was attributed, in part, to a growing immigrant population in Bethel Twp., Miami County. The requests for assistance are up throughout the year as well.

The recipients this year included 548 adults and the balance children (defined as those under age 18). Children ages 1-10 receive tops while those 11-17 receive gift cards, said Gerry Wyen, a volunteer.

Toys come from the Toys for Tots program while the clothing vouchers are for the Clothesline in downtown Tipp City.

Wyen and his wife, Viv, have volunteered for Needy Basket since 2005. Several other volunteers have been involved long term.

“It is a communitywide effort. It has changed a lot over time,” Wyen said. “I would like to think we are a little bit smarter.”

Work on organizing each December distribution begins in October when the nonprofit begins accepting requests for the food. Once the requests are organized in a listing of numbers in households, ages and so forth, details are shared with those who coordinate the packing of food and the collection of toys.

Donations come to Needy Basket from a number of sources, including the Tipp Foundation, Duke Foundation, Miami County Foundation, individuals, school students who hold food drives, churches and organizations such as the Tipp City Eagles. The program partners with the Shared Harvest Food Bank.

“People are good-hearted,” said another long-time volunteer, Marilyn McClurg.

Once the food boxes and other items are collected by recipients, Needy Basket volunteers take boxes to residents of the Liberty Commons senior living community. This year, more than 40 individuals were recipients of those boxes.

Volunteers always are welcome for the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County program, said Needy Basket chairman Jim Sommer. The nonprofit organization services people in Tipp City, Monroe Twp. and Bethel Twp., Miami County.

For more information, visit www.needybasket.org or call 937-667-1977. Donations can be made through the website.

