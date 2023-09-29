Nonstop United flight to Denver begins in Dayton today

A new nonstop flight from Dayton to Denver on United Airlines takes to the skies today.

The inaugural flight was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

“Today we celebrate the new United nonstop route from Dayton to Denver, making Ohio more accessible as we continue to attract new businesses and opportunity for Ohioans,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The daily flights will depart from the Dayton International Airport at 9 a.m. EST and arrive in Denver at 10:18 a.m. MST. Return flights will leave from Denver at 5:20 p.m. MST and arrive in Dayton at 10:03 p.m. EST.

“We’re so pleased United Airlines is bringing this Denver flight to Dayton — especially for our passengers,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “Not only is Denver a great destination, but Denver also provides for connections westward and beyond.”

Denver is a top 20 market for travels from the Dayton area, according to the city. The last time the Dayton International Airport had a nonstop flight to Denver was in 2020.

“We’re excited to bring this new, nonstop flight to the Miami Valley and thank our partners at the Dayton International Airport and the greater Dayton area community for their continued collaboration,” said Mark Weithofer, United’s Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new flight builds on United’s current service, and we look forward to continuing to connect Dayton to United’s global route now via Denver.”

To book a flight, visit https://www.united.com/.