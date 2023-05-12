BreakingNews
Northmont teachers, graduates can tour Englewood Elementary before it closes
X

Northmont teachers, graduates can tour Englewood Elementary before it closes

Local News
By , Staff Writer
41 minutes ago

Northmont School District is holding an open house for the closing Englewood Elementary on Thursday, May 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors will be able to walk through the building, and the district will have hot dogs and chips available under the pavilion.

The school board voted unanimously to close the school earlier this week after a school levy failed to pass. The district also approved nine staff cuts and superintendent Tony Thomas said during the meeting that up to 30 positions could be cut, which the district is trying to do mostly through retirements and people choosing to leave.

Closing Englewood Elementary will save the school district about $1 million, at a time when the district is facing a $14 million deficit in just a few years, school board president Linda Blum said.

Blum said she was hopeful before the 7.82-mill property tax levy in the May 2 election failed that Englewood Elementary could stay open another year, as families and staff wanted it to.

Unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections showed 42% of Northmont voters voted yes on the issue and 58% voted no.

ExploreNorthmont schools moves to close elementary, cut staff after levy failure

In Other News
1
Troy building named to most endangered state historic sites list
2
Man dead in I-75 rollover crash in Moraine
3
Work on Brookville land stirs concerns over endangered Indiana bat...
4
Centerville names new special education director
5
McKinley James: Waynesville Music welcomes hot young guitarist Saturday

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top