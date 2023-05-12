Northmont teachers, graduates can tour Englewood Elementary before it closes

Northmont School District is holding an open house for the closing Englewood Elementary on Thursday, May 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Visitors will be able to walk through the building, and the district will have hot dogs and chips available under the pavilion.
The school board voted unanimously to close the school earlier this week after a school levy failed to pass. The district also approved nine staff cuts and superintendent Tony Thomas said during the meeting that up to 30 positions could be cut, which the district is trying to do mostly through retirements and people choosing to leave.
Closing Englewood Elementary will save the school district about $1 million, at a time when the district is facing a $14 million deficit in just a few years, school board president Linda Blum said.
Blum said she was hopeful before the 7.82-mill property tax levy in the May 2 election failed that Englewood Elementary could stay open another year, as families and staff wanted it to.
Unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections showed 42% of Northmont voters voted yes on the issue and 58% voted no.
About the Author