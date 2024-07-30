Northridge woman gets probation in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A 31-year-old woman who crashed into a parked car in that hit another car while both were occupied, and then driving away in February in Dayton was sentenced last week to probation.
Chelsea Nichole Smith of the Northridge area of Harrison Twp. was sentenced July 24 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to up to three years of community control sanctions after she pleaded guilty July 10 to vehicular assault.
As part of her sentence, Smith must complete intensive outpatient mental health treatment and not have any contact with the victim in the case, according to sentencing documents.
Two counts of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident, also a felony charge, were dismissed as part of her plea.
Smith’s driver’s license also was suspended for one year.
