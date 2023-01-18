Northrop Grumman wins $406M contract to modernize AFRL data systems

A defense contractor with a strong Dayton-area presence has been awarded a large contract to modernize the Air Force Research Laboratory’s data sharing and AI operations.
Northrop Grumman Corp. has won a $406 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate AFRL/RI for the Intelligence Systems Infrastructure, Tools and Enhancements (InSITE) program to advance information collection and analysis.
AFRL’s headquarters is at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, while the Information Directorate is based in Rome, N.Y.
Northrop Grumman has more than 900 employees in the Dayton region and across Ohio.
InSITE is meant to modernize the AFRL/RI’s intelligence information collection, sharing and analysis capabilities, helping warfighters make faster, better-informed decisions, Northrop Grumman said.
“Our innovative solutions will meet today’s advancing threats at unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming decision-making and analysis,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “Building on our 40 years of support to the AFRL/RI, Northrop Grumman will digitally transform InSITE to meet its space domain awareness and counterspace intelligence mission priorities.”
