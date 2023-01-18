BreakingNews
Grant calls out fans after Dayton players face hate online from gamblers
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Northrop Grumman wins $406M contract to modernize AFRL data systems

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

A defense contractor with a strong Dayton-area presence has been awarded a large contract to modernize the Air Force Research Laboratory’s data sharing and AI operations.

Northrop Grumman Corp. has won a $406 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate AFRL/RI for the Intelligence Systems Infrastructure, Tools and Enhancements (InSITE) program to advance information collection and analysis.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

AFRL’s headquarters is at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, while the Information Directorate is based in Rome, N.Y.

Northrop Grumman has more than 900 employees in the Dayton region and across Ohio.

InSITE is meant to modernize the AFRL/RI’s intelligence information collection, sharing and analysis capabilities, helping warfighters make faster, better-informed decisions, Northrop Grumman said.

“Our innovative solutions will meet today’s advancing threats at unprecedented speed and accuracy, transforming decision-making and analysis,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat systems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “Building on our 40 years of support to the AFRL/RI, Northrop Grumman will digitally transform InSITE to meet its space domain awareness and counterspace intelligence mission priorities.”

In Other News
1
New Wright State training space supported by $30M Air Force contract
2
AES Ohio unveils $100M plan to serve expected Honda EV battery plant
3
Central State awarded $90,000 for diversity opportunity in science
4
Miamisburg OKs tax credit for company mulling move to city
5
Developmental disabilities services board declares fiscal emergency

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top