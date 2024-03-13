Nothing found after bomb threat prompts search of Kettering Kroger Tuesday

Police didn’t find any suspicious items after a bomb threat was reported at a Kettering Kroger Tuesday.
Kettering police received a call around 5:13 p.m. about a threat regarding a suspicious device inside the East Stroop Road Store.
The store was evacuated as a precaustion and five bomb sniffing dogs from the region responded, said Kettering Patrol Officer Cythnia James, public information officer for the department.
Crews didn’t find anything and the store repoened around 7 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Closing arguments begin in trial for 2019 fatal shooting of Dayton...
2
City condemns Kettering restaurant, says business unfit for occupancy
3
Riverside: $1.5M coming for Woodman corridor upgrades near...
4
Dayton’s Goddess of Liberty, once a downtown relic, stood over Fifth...
5
Election 2024: 4 Republicans seek Ohio House seat for Greene, Clark...
About the Author