Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio drops below 3,000

While the number of COVID patients in the state’s hospitals is going down, daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still high.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 348 hospitalizations and 35 ICU admissions. It’s the third highest number of daily hospitalizations in the last three weeks and nearly 100 more than the 21-day average of 250 hospitalizations a day.

The 35 ICU admissions reported Tuesday is also the third highest reported in the last three weeks. Ohio’s 21-day average is 22 ICU admissions a day, according to ODH.

Last Tuesday the state reported 323 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions.

Ohio recorded 3,617 daily cases in the last day, making Tuesday the fourth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 daily cases. On Sunday, the state reported a 21-day low of 2,515 cases.

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 4,863 cases a day and 4,054 cases a day in the last week.

ODH reported 289 deaths Tuesday, bringing Ohio’s total to 23,616.

The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a day occurred.

More than 6.41 Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, with 54.88% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 66.25% of adult Ohioans have started the vaccine as well as 64.14% of those 12 and older.

As of Tuesday, 5.98 million residents, or 51.23% finished the vaccine, according to ODH. Almost 62% of adults and 59.87% of Ohioans 12 and older have finished it.

More than 402,000 Ohioans have received booster doses.