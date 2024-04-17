Number of ODOT crews hit while working is way up; drivers urged to pay attention

This comes as a busy construction season is about to start, where ODOT is investing a record $2.8 billion in improvement projects across the state, including the major I-75 reconstruction in Dayton this summer, the agency said on Monday.

The implementation of federal infrastructure money has caused an uptick in work, an uptick in the volume of construction, and subsequently the potential for accidents, said Jason Lautensleger, vice president of Laborers’ Local Union 1410.

“Get in the mindset: this is the season for it,” he said. “Anyplace you travel, you’re going to see a lot more construction this year, and probably in the next two or three years.”

Last year, there were 4,098 work zone-related crashes in Ohio, 36% of which had workers present, according to ODOT. Ohio had 1,433 injuries from work zone-related crashes, 110 of them serious injuries. Nine people were killed in these crashes, including one contractor. August was the top month for work zone crashes with 523.

Many of these crashes can be attributed to extreme speed and distracted driving, the agency said. In 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote 3,760 citations with 34% for speeds more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

In 2023, 14 ODOT workers and nine contractors were injured in work zone crashes. One contractor was killed.

Most people “don’t realize how dangerous they can be” while driving distracted, Lautensleger said at a Greene County Commission meeting this month.

“We lose people every year in these zones,” he said. “We need the public to realize how dangerous it is as they drive through these zones. It’s not just us, it’s them too. We’ve got to get everyone in the mindset of: put your phone down, pay attention as you’re driving through these zones.”

Laborers’ Local 1410 represents about 1,000 members that work across the state of Ohio, including many members who are working on constructing the interchange at U.S. 35 and Trebein Road in Beavercreek Twp.

Even prior to construction, the Trebein intersection was known for semi crashes along U.S. 35, the Greene County Engineer’s Office previously told the Dayton Daily News.

Sometimes, the best plan of action is to simply find a different way to your destination, said Lautensleger.

“People get stuck in going the same way every day. It may take a little longer, but it might be safer to find a different route, if you can,” he said.

Last year, Summit County led the state with 576 work zone crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County with 521, and Lucas County with 413. By far, the top work zone crash type continues to be rear-end crashes.

“Driving requires all your attention, but that is especially true in work zones where things can change quickly,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “Drop the distractions, obey the speed limit, and allow extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you.”