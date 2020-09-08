NWS: Early morning flash flooding can be deadly; Warning for Darke, Logan counties

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3 a.m. for Darke and Logan counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington..
[12:20 AM] Flooding at night is extremely dangerous. With heavy rain continuing, please don't drive through flood waters. Turn around and find another way! pic.twitter.com/wwUPjeP2uY— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 8, 2020
The risk for flash flooding is considerable after storms produced 4 to 6 inches of rainfall for some and continued to track east into the early morning hours, according to the NWS, which said “flash flooding can be deadly” during the overnight and early morning hours. Drivers are urged to turn around if they encounter high water because it can be deeper than it appears and have a strong current.
[11:52 PM] Rainfall amounts continue to increase, with as much as 4-6 inches of rain already fallen, and more thunderstorms continuing. If heavy rain and flooding are affecting your area, it is safest not to travel at all! https://t.co/SBAEoqrpQv— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 8, 2020
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 3:30 a.m. for Champaign, Darke and Miami counties.
Also, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 a.m. for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan and Miami counties.
Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur. In addition, farmland near creeks, streams and drainage ditches will experience minor flooding, according to the weather service.
[11:50 PM] Flash Flood watch expanded south. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts. If you encounter high water, turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/u7tEMU0VrN— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 8, 2020
Skies during daylight hours today will be clear and sunny, but it will be humid with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. Low temperatures will fall to around 65 degrees.
Wednesday also is expected to be clear and sunny with highs reaching 90 degrees. Lows are expected in the mid-60s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.