NWS: Early morning flash flooding can be deadly; Warning for Darke, Logan counties

Also, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 6 a.m. for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan and Miami counties.

Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur. In addition, farmland near creeks, streams and drainage ditches will experience minor flooding, according to the weather service.

[11:50 PM] Flash Flood watch expanded south. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts. If you encounter high water, turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/u7tEMU0VrN — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 8, 2020

Skies during daylight hours today will be clear and sunny, but it will be humid with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. Low temperatures will fall to around 65 degrees.

Wednesday also is expected to be clear and sunny with highs reaching 90 degrees. Lows are expected in the mid-60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.