Oakwood council may vote Aug. 7 to seek grant funding for Far Hills roundabout

Oakwood City Council will decide at their Aug. 7 meeting whether to submit a grant application to the Ohio Department of Transportation, seeking funds for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard.

City officials said in a statement Monday that public safety is the most important factor in deciding whether to build a roundabout, and that when it comes to safety, roundabouts are a plus.

“Research has consistently documented the safety benefits of roundabouts for all users, including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists,” the city’s statement said.

But the cost of the project is another factor, and Oakwood leaders said submitting a grant application for state and federal funding will help answer the question of how a roundabout project would impact the city budget.

The intersection in question, on a hill in northern Oakwood, carries heavy traffic on Far Hills (Ohio 48) between Dayton and multiple south suburbs. Two smaller streets (Thruston and Oakwood) intersect with it diagonally at the same spot, giving the intersection six spokes.

While the proposed change is called a roundabout, the design released by the city is more peanut- or dumbbell-shaped than round.

The city has held public forums about the roundabout idea this summer, saying feedback has been mixed as far as support and opposition. Oakwood officials said they have compiled the questions people posed into a white paper with a response to each. That white paper will be posted to the city website at www.oakwoodohio.gov on Friday, Aug. 4.

The Aug. 7 meeting where City Council will vote on submitting a grant application will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakwood city building, 30 Park Ave.

The city also is extending its public comment period on the project through Sept. 30, with the form available on the city website.