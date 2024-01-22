Oakwood plans to sell Ohio 48 land for 1st home to be built in city since 2020

New homes are rare in fully built-out suburb; house on Far Hills had been torn down for major sewer work

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Oakwood plans to sell land on Ohio 48 for the first single-family home to be built in the city since 2020.

A house at 1313 Far Hills Ave. was demolished last year as part of a $2.1 million ongoing sewer reconstruction project.

“A lot of people prefer a new home,” City Manager Norbert Klopsch said. “So when a lot like this becomes available for an altogether new build, it’s attractive to (many) buyers.”

The structure was built above “a critically important section of failing sewer culvert” that needed to be replaced for the project, Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington said.

ExploreEARLIER: Schools explain closure decisions for cold, snow, but can’t make everyone happy

Oakwood bought the home nearly four years ago and demolished it in preparing for the sewer work, Byington added.

The vast majority of Oakwood was fully developed decades ago and the city is predominantly a residential housing community where new home construction is uncommon.

Six single-family homes were built in Oakwood during 2019-20, all part of Pointe Oakwood near the Dayton border in the suburb’s northern section, Klopsch said.

Aside from Pointe Oakwood, “it’s primarily been infill lots or residential areas where there happens to be a double lot or a vacant lot next to a home,” he said.

“But the options are very limited on that. And so people who are interested in having a newer home, or a brand new home, they have very few options in Oakwood,” Klopsch added.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering plans ‘extensive’ study of Fraze Pavilion operations

Before 2019, one home was built on Runnymede Road in 2017, he said.

“There are no neighborhoods in Oakwood where we have either commercial or residential properties that I would say are candidates for tear down and then for rebuilding it differently,” Klopsch said. “For instance, two or three multi-family homes that we’d want to take down and have single-family homes built.”

The Far Hills property is 0.287 acres and has a market value of $74,220, according to Montgomery County land records.

Klopsch said the home was likely more than 65 years old. It had a value of $306,790 from 2020-23, the county recorder’s website states.

If council approves the measure next month, Oakwood will have the land appraised and send out a notice for offers, Klopsch said.

ExploreEARLIER: Regional group’s second try at seeking lower natural gas rates for homes, businesses fails
In Other News
1
Foremost Seafood in Kettering: ‘They’ve created something very special’
2
The Neon to host Valentine’s Movie Date Night
3
School custodian cleared one day before rape trial; child confesses he...
4
Coroner IDs teen killed in Friday afternoon shooting in Dayton
5
Man indicted in double shooting that killed Trotwood woman

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top