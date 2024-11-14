Oakwood proposes new, $40 million bond levy to improve elementary schools

The school board is expected to vote Dec. 9 on the first of two resolutions required to put the proposed bond issue before voters on the May 2025 ballot.

Oakwood schools said the bond issue would fund updates to Smith and Harman elementary schools, like the work already completed at Oakwood High School and Oakwood Junior High during Phase 1 of their Master Facilities Plan. That work included plumbing, mechanical and electrical upgrades.

The district said the goal is to preserve the district’s aging school buildings, which were built in the first half of the 20th century.

In summer 2020, the district replaced old boilers at both Smith and Harman and made some repairs to the roof at each building. But the district made more extensive repairs and updates at the high school and junior high, including classroom and bathroom renovations.

“Our goal is to provide Oakwood students with a safe, secure and welcoming environment that will serve our community for generations to come,” Gupta said.

He added that the recommendation is the result of planning based on the district’s Master Facilities Plan and input from local stakeholders.

“The proposed bond reflects our dedication to meeting the community’s expectations for preserving our facilities while being mindful of the economic impact on our residents,” said Oakwood schools business manager Frank Eaton.