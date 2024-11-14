Breaking: Buc-ee’s says Huber Heights store construction delayed by water service lawsuit

Oakwood proposes new, $40 million bond levy to improve elementary schools

School board to hold first vote on tax proposal at Dec. 9 meeting; if approved, it would go to city voters in May 2025
Students at Smith Elementary School exit the building after returning to school from the holidays. Because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, all Oakwood student must wear a mask. Jim Noelker/Staff

52 minutes ago
Oakwood schools Superintendent Neil Gupta is proposing a 4.75-mill bond levy to generate $40 million for upgrades to the district’s elementary schools.

The proposed levy would cost taxpayers $166 a year per $100,000 in property value, according to the school district.

The school board is expected to vote Dec. 9 on the first of two resolutions required to put the proposed bond issue before voters on the May 2025 ballot.

Oakwood schools said the bond issue would fund updates to Smith and Harman elementary schools, like the work already completed at Oakwood High School and Oakwood Junior High during Phase 1 of their Master Facilities Plan. That work included plumbing, mechanical and electrical upgrades.

The district said the goal is to preserve the district’s aging school buildings, which were built in the first half of the 20th century.

In summer 2020, the district replaced old boilers at both Smith and Harman and made some repairs to the roof at each building. But the district made more extensive repairs and updates at the high school and junior high, including classroom and bathroom renovations.

“Our goal is to provide Oakwood students with a safe, secure and welcoming environment that will serve our community for generations to come,” Gupta said.

He added that the recommendation is the result of planning based on the district’s Master Facilities Plan and input from local stakeholders.

“The proposed bond reflects our dedication to meeting the community’s expectations for preserving our facilities while being mindful of the economic impact on our residents,” said Oakwood schools business manager Frank Eaton.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.