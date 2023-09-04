Oakwood school dealing with water main break

BreakingNews
Officials from the city of Oakwood and the Oakwood school district were examining a water main break outside Smith Elementary School on Monday morning.

There was damage to a section of pavement behind the school, and water and mud had run from there onto the blacktop pavement immediately west of the school building. The school was already closed for Labor Day.

“We had a little water in the boiler room, but other than that, nothing in the halls and nothing in the classrooms,” said Oakwood Schools maintenance supervisor David Baumgardner.

Early Monday morning, Baumgardner said there had been no official announcement yet whether the school would be open or closed on Tuesday. He said some excavation work was likely needed in the area of the break, behind the school.

Smith Elementary sits behind the Wright Library, at 1701 Shafor Blvd., between Telford and Aberdeen Avenues.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

