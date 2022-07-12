Oakwood superintendent to leave district

He became the district’s superintendent in 2013. Before he came to Oakwood Schools, Ramey was in the Kettering City School district for 20 years as a teacher, principal and director.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Oakwood Schools, the education community and school children, and Oakwood citizens as superintendent since 2013. I also look back on my 20 years with Kettering City Schools with great appreciation and am thankful to have had that opportunity to serve as well,” Ramey said.