Oakwood superintendent to leave district

Oakwood schools superintendent Kyle Ramey announced he plans to retire Dec. 31 after more than 30 years in education. The Board of Education will announce its plan and timeline to find the district’s next superintendent at its Aug. 8 board meeting.
He became the district’s superintendent in 2013. Before he came to Oakwood Schools, Ramey was in the Kettering City School district for 20 years as a teacher, principal and director.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Oakwood Schools, the education community and school children, and Oakwood citizens as superintendent since 2013. I also look back on my 20 years with Kettering City Schools with great appreciation and am thankful to have had that opportunity to serve as well,” Ramey said.
Oakwood Board of Education president Todd Duwel said the board will miss Ramey’s leadership but are happy for him and his family.
“Our district and community is the fortunate beneficiary of Kyle’s excellent leadership and strong commitment to Oakwood Schools,” Duwel said.
Ramey plans to relocate out of the area to be closer to family.
“I believe the future of Oakwood Schools is in very capable hands and everything possible will be done to facilitate a smooth passing of the baton, ensuring the ongoing progress of our great district and community,” Ramey said. “The past nine years we have seen extraordinary accomplishments and I am confident our schools and community will continue to grow and thrive.”
About the Author