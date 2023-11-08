Oakwood voters put challenger, incumbent in early school board lead

Early Oakwood results show challenger Nathan Reiter and incumbent Debbie DiLorenzo leading among four candidates for two board of education seats.

Reiter leads with 36.8%, DiLorenzo has 34.5%, and challengers Vivian Johnson 15.2% and Drew Moore at 13.6%, according to partial, unofficial voting results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The board of elections shows only absentee votes reporting.

>> LIVE RESULTS: Click here tonight for frequently updated election results

Reiter said his top three priorities are communication, fiscal health and inclusion. He said he will work closely with other board members, support policies and procedures that embrace transparent communications and serve as an ambassador between the schools and community.

Reiter is a program director with Molina Healthcare, overseeing quality improvement and health equity integration efforts for individuals who have Medicaid, Marketplace, or Medicare.

DiLorenzo says her top priorities are supporting students, empowering educators and encouraging open communications with the community. She said she wanted all students in the community to feel valued and respected.

DiLorenzo is self-employed. She is the Oakwood Parent-Teacher Organization President, on the Wright Memorial Library Board of Trustees, a Habitat for Humanity family advocate and Gala co-chair.

Johnson said her top three priorities are fiscal transparency, amplify academic rigor and increasing diverse talent. She said fiscal transparency in general is something she “will investigate in earnest.”

Johnson works at United Theological Seminary, a United Methodist seminary in Trotwood. She said her presence on the board would make the board, which is mostly white, more diverse.

Moore said his top three priorities are academic excellence, accountability and transparency. He says he will work with the superintendent on the district’s report card, set clear expectations, be available to the public, and have detailed minutes available for the community to read.

Moore is the sales director at Solvita, a medical device company. He said he is completing the process to be involved in Oakwood Rotary. He was a former college athlete and said he believes extracurriculars are important.