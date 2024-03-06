ODDM 030624 HD38 Preview

The district, representing much of Dayton and Trotwood, holds a heavy Democratic advantage and has been represented by Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, for two terms. Blackshear opted to run for Ohio Senate this year.

Ohio House representatives make $63,007 per year, plus more if they are elected to leadership positions.

Derrick Foward

Foward is well-known in Dayton for his organized activism, which saw him lead the Dayton Unit NAACP and serve as vice president of the Ohio Conference NAACP — two positions he recently relinquished to kick off his political campaign.

“The citizens of the 38th House District of Ohio should vote for me because I have been doing the work in this community for over three decades from a professional and civil and human rights standpoint. I am a man of action and have delivered positive results for my constituents,” said Foward, a Central State University graduate who earned a doctorate from the International Apostolic University of Grace and Truth.

Foward notes his record of advocating for voting rights, criminal justice reform, women’s rights, union rights, education reform, youth development and economic stability. With those ideals in mind, Foward said his top priority would be to carry out the will of his constituents in H.D. 38, if he were elected.

Foward worked for Speedway LLC for nearly three decades, holding several roles and retiring as program manager. Foward explained that he has a unique perspective on the workforce and economic development that has been shaped by his experience hiring, training and developing bounds of Dayton citizens “to become successful business men and women, contributing greatly to our local economy.”

Foward told this news organization that he’d support raising the minimum wage, expanding the eligibility for the state’s earned income tax credit program and reinstituting the child tax credit, and spending more of the state budget on resources for poorer families. He characterized poverty as the direct result of inadequate public policy.

“(These areas) would be great places for the legislature to start to tackle poverty,” Foward said. “The legislature needs to pass legislation that promotes affordable housing development, to include placing a cap on landlords to curb the unprecedented rise of rent. The legislature also needs to maintain its support for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund which is the primary source of state funding for local homelessness and housing programs.”

Foward, a gun owner, said he supports the Second Amendment but chastised the state for its recent moves to further lax gun control. He called Ohio’s new permit-less concealed carry law “absolutely ridiculous” and called for legislation to close background check loopholes, ban assault weapons, and prohibit high capacity magazines.

Foward noted that the state’s education system has produced worryingly low proficiency rates in math and reading and argued for a quick and thorough course correction. He vouched for more individualized learning environments and a community approach to education.

“As the needs of our children change, the structures of education need to change,” Foward said. “As data continues to inform us that the way we lead and teach doesn’t work for the masses of learners in Ohio, we must be courageous and innovative enough to change.”

Foward spoke in favor of abortion rights and noted that his time pushing for civil rights includes rights for the LGBTQ+ community. “Protecting the civil and human rights of all Americans is what I strive to do every day,” Foward said.

Desiree Tims

Tims is back for her second campaign for public office after taking on incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, in 2020 — an ultimately unsuccessful venture that increased Tims’ name recognition locally.

In the time since, Tims has been tasked to lead Innovation Ohio, a think tank focused on advancing progressive policies either through the legislature at the Capitol or through citizen initiatives statewide.

Much of Tims’ work in politics has taken place in Washington, D.C., where she staffed for Obama, Brown, and New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. It was also in D.C. where Tims received a pre-law degree from Georgetown University.

It’s this experience that makes Tims believe that she is “the candidate who will get the job done,” as she said.

Tims said her top priorities would be to address rising cost of housing, corporate landlords and the general lack of housing supply; while fighting for more funds in public schools.

She believes that increased K-12 funding will give the state greater pull when it comes to hiring and retaining qualified teachers, which in turn could help reduce class size and enhance a child’s education.

“Investing in public education not only benefits individual students but also strengthens the workforce, attracts businesses, and contributes to the overall development of the state. We must prioritize and allocate sufficient funding to enable Ohio’s public schools to provide a high-quality education and prepare students for a bright future,” said Tims.

Tims told this news organization that she supports Democratic proposals to ban assault weapons, high capacity magazines, and other gun control measures.

Tims campaigned in favor of the citizen-led constitutional amendment that enshrined abortion access in the state constitution last November and pledged to “work tirelessly to protect Ohio voter’s decision to pass Issue 1 and expand these rights, ensuring that every individual has the autonomy and support they need to make informed healthcare decisions.”

Tims promised to promote legislation that would protect LGBTQ+ Ohioans from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. She hopes to reach across the aisle to ban conversion therapy.

“By engaging in open and respectful dialogue, we can work towards bridging ideological gaps and finding common ground. It is essential to emphasize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and highlight the positive impact they have on society,” Tims said. “By actively advocating for these principles, we can help create a more inclusive and accepting Ohio for all residents.”

Another of her priorities, if elected, would be to improve the general health of Ohioans. She called for more affordable health care, preventative health programs, and for the state to promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Tims said she hopes to address the social aspects that have historically led to worse health outcomes, which includes poverty and a lack of access to healthy foods — while upping the state’s investments in mental health care and substance abuse treatments.

“By prioritizing the health and wellness of our citizens, we not only improve individual quality of life but also reduce healthcare costs, enhance productivity, and create a stronger, more prosperous Ohio for all,” she said.

