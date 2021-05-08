X

ODOT extends I-70 to I-75 ramp closure due to bad weather

By Daniel Susco

After a rainy week, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that it is extending the closure of the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 75 into June due to the weather holding up road work.

The ramp will now be closed through Friday, June 4, unless further poor weather delays work.

ODOT closed the ramp for safety improvements to be built, as well as for a contractor to remove and replace a portion of the pavement.

This closure was initially going to end on Monday, May 17.

The official detour route for the ramp is to go past I-75 to exit I-70 at exit 41B, state Route 235 northbound. Then, re-enter I-70 on the westbound side and exit to northbound I-75.

