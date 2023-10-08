Off-duty officer involved in Kettering shooting under investigation

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting today involving an off-duty Kettering police officer near Meijer on Wilmington Pike stemming from earlier reports of an armed robbery.

Kettering police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Meijer on Wilmington Pike at approximately 2 p.m., according to Kettering police dispatch and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

“One of the suspects fled on foot and was chased in a neighborhood behind Meijer,” said Officer John Davis of the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and the Centerville Police Department, which is helping with the investigation.

A Kettering officer confronted the suspect of the armed robbery in a backyard in the neighborhood behind Meijer and shots were fired, Davis said.

“The suspect was injured. The officer was not,” Davis said. “The officer was off duty.”

No other officers or individuals were hurt, Davis said. The suspect, who has not been charged yet, is receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police say the incident may also be connected to a reported abduction out of Riverside, but police could not yet confirm the connection.

